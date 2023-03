New Suit - Employment

3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, was sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case, brought by the Sulaiman Law Group, centers on a prospective warehouse worker who uses an insulin pump to treat Type-1 diabetes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-50098, Buchino v. 3M Company.

March 22, 2023, 3:18 PM

Kevin Buchino

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

3M Company

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA