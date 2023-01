New Suit - Consumer Class Action

General Motors was slapped with a consumer class action Friday in Missouri Western District Court over its Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles with 2.4-liter engines. The complaint, brought by Williams Dirks Dameron LLC, contends that the class vehicles' engines contain one or more design defects that cause them to consume abnormally high amounts of oil. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-06004, Buchholz v. General Motors LLC.