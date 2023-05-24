Who Got The Work

Pullman & Comley member David P. Atkins has entered an appearance for law firm Zaiger LLC and Jeffrey H. Zaiger in a pending employment contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 10 in Connecticut District Court on behalf of William W. Bucher IV, who claims that after unethically terminating him, Zaiger refused to honor contractual agreements that entitle Bucher to 50 percent of certain legal case profits after termination. The case was filed by O'Sullivan McCormack Jensen & Bliss and Grellas Shah LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-00452, Bucher v. Zaiger LLC et al.

Legal Services

May 24, 2023, 10:33 AM

Plaintiffs

William W. Bucher, IV

Plaintiffs

O'Sullivan Mccormack Jensen & Bliss PC

defendants

Black Diamond Capital Management, LLC

Jeffrey H. Zaiger

Stephen Deckoff

Zaiger LLC

defendant counsels

Pullman & Comley

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims