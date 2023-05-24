Pullman & Comley member David P. Atkins has entered an appearance for law firm Zaiger LLC and Jeffrey H. Zaiger in a pending employment contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 10 in Connecticut District Court on behalf of William W. Bucher IV, who claims that after unethically terminating him, Zaiger refused to honor contractual agreements that entitle Bucher to 50 percent of certain legal case profits after termination. The case was filed by O'Sullivan McCormack Jensen & Bliss and Grellas Shah LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-00452, Bucher v. Zaiger LLC et al.
May 24, 2023, 10:33 AM