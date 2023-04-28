Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against medical device manufacturer AccuVein to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by King & Siegel on behalf of a former director of customer support who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about the defendant's products, such as fading serial numbers on devices and incompatibility with medical grade power cords. The case is 3:23-cv-02080, Bucher v. AccuVein Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 28, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronald Bucher

defendants

Accuvein, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches