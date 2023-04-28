Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against medical device manufacturer AccuVein to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by King & Siegel on behalf of a former director of customer support who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about the defendant's products, such as fading serial numbers on devices and incompatibility with medical grade power cords. The case is 3:23-cv-02080, Bucher v. AccuVein Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 28, 2023, 7:17 PM