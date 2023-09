News From Law.com

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has announced the release of its own chatbot, jumping upon a growing trend of firms leveraging generative AI products developed in-house. The firm announced its program, called BuchananArtifex, on Sept. 13, developing the AI platform to address security concerns and expand the functionality of other forms of generative AI.

September 22, 2023, 1:23 PM

