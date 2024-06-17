Who Got The Work

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Group have tapped lawyers from A&O Shearman to fend off a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, arising from the financial collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, was filed May 3 in California Northern District Court by Scott + Scott on behalf of Steven J. Buchanan. According to the complaint, the defendants failed to disclose the risks presented by SVB’s highly concentrated portfolio of treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, rising interest rates and a depositor base composed largely of technology startups. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 5:24-cv-02684, Buchanan v. Becker et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 17, 2024, 1:05 PM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws