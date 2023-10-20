Buchanan, McNees Wallace Accused of Helping Prolong Pa. Scho...

News From Law.com

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and McNees Wallace & Nurick are being sued in federal court for abuse of process and gross negligence for their role in allegedly prolonging a school athletics dispute in the Pittsburgh suburbs beginning in the summer of 2021.Kyrell Hutcherson, a former Kiski Area School District student, and his father Detrell Hutcherson filed the suit in the Western District of Pennsylvania against the firms, as well as their clients, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, on Tuesday.

Education

October 20, 2023, 12:05 PM

nature of claim: /