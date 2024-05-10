Buchanan Ingersolls New Leader Eyes Strategic Growth in Exis...

News From Law.com

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has a new chairman and CEO, bankruptcy partner James Newell, who took over the firm's helm on Thursday after the conclusion of former CEO Joe Dougherty's eight-year term. Selected for the position in January after holding several leadership positions in the firm, including serving as chair of the firm's financial institutions, bankruptcy, and real estate section as well as participating in the compensation committee, Newell worked alongside Dougherty for the past four months as part of a transitional period.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

May 10, 2024, 5:44 PM

nature of claim: /