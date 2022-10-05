Buchanan Ingersoll Has No Conflict of Interest in Employment...

News From Law.com

Pittsburgh-headquartered firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney can continue to represent its vending machine business client in a contract dispute with the business' former president, a Superior Court panel decided on Friday, despite contentions by the defendant that the firm has a conflict of interest. The Sept. 30 appellate decision comes 10 months after a trial court denied a motion by defendant and former president Alan Simons to disqualify Buchanan from representing his former business partner at RDS Vending, John Brown, in a dispute over Simons' employment contract from 2019.

Legal Services

October 05, 2022, 10:51 AM