Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Picks Up White and Williams Liti...

News From Law.com

White and Williams commercial litigation co-chair Vincent Barbera has left the firm after almost 15 years, departing to join Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's Philadelphia office as a shareholder, effective May 9."I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow my practice in the restrictive covenant space," Barbera said. "I spent my entire career prior to this at White & Williams. It was really great—I have a lot of really great friends there. I thought that moving to Buchanan would offer me the opportunity to take advantage of its national platform and the depth and scope of its many different and varied practice areas."

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

May 20, 2024, 6:24 PM

nature of claim: /