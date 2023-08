New Suit - Employment

Commonwealth Edison, a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corp., was hit with an employment lawsuit Aug. 8 in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Otubusin & Otubusin on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05247, Buchanan.

Energy

August 08, 2023

Plaintiffs

Christopher Buchanan

Plaintiffs

Otubusin & Otubusin

defendants

Commonwealth Edison

