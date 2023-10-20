Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has stepped in to represent Coty Inc., the parent company of beauty brands including Cover Girl and Clairol, and other defendants in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine on behalf of Cathy Buch, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose the compensation of the company's CEO. The complaint further alleges that the compensation is excessive and seeks to reduce it. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:23-cv-08854, Buch v. Asuncion Aramburuzabala Larregui et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
October 20, 2023, 2:55 PM