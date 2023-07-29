Michael A. Frankel and Allan S Rubin of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Amrock LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint was filed June 13 in New York Southern District Court by Law Office of Christopher Q. Davis on behalf of individuals employed by the real estate title company as appraisers. The suit accuses Amrock of failing to compensate appraisers for all hours worked, of misclassifying appraisers as exempt and of miscalculating overtime compensation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 7:23-cv-04953, Bucciero et al v. Amrock, LLC.
Real Estate
July 29, 2023, 2:29 PM