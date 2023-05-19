New Suit - Patent

BTL Industries, which offers muscle-toning electromagnetic therapy through the use of its 'Emsculpt' device, sued Nu Visionz and Courtney Webb for patent and trademark infringement on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Payne & Fears and Patterson Intellectual Property Law, accuses the defendants of offering competing muscle-toning services through the use of knockoff versions of the Emsculpt device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02446, BTL Industries Inc. v. Nu Visionz LLC et al.

May 19, 2023, 6:24 PM

BTL Industries, Inc.

Wilson Elser

Courtney Webb

Nu Visionz LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims