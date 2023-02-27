Who Got The Work

Reid E. Dammann, Violaine Brunet and Juliana C. Ferraz from Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in as defense counsel to Munera Esthetics Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 13 in California Central District Court by Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox and Payne & Fears on behalf of medical technology manufacturer BTL Industries Inc., accuses Munera of importing and selling knockoff versions of the 'EMSculpt' and 'ScupltMe' devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., is 2:23-cv-00269, BTL Industries, Inc. v. Munera Esthetics, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 27, 2023, 6:35 AM