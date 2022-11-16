New Suit - Patent

Stoll Keenon Ogden filed a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of BTL Industries Inc. for claims pertaining to BTL's non-invasive muscle toning device. The suit pursues claims against JV Medical Supplies Inc. for the alleged sale of counterfeit devices that contained BTL's trademarked and patented technology for muscle toning using high-intensity electromagnetic energy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02216, BTL Industries, Inc. v. JV Medical Supplies, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 16, 2022, 6:13 PM