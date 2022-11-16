Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partner Mario Aieta has entered an appearance for Glownar Aesthetics LLC in a pending trademark and patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 22 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Rami Bardenstein on behalf of BTL Industries Inc., maker of the FDA-cleared body-contouring device, 'EMSCULPT,' asserts two patents related to magnetic stimulation devices and accuses Glownar of marketing and selling a confusingly similar device under the 'Sculpt XPro' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 1:22-cv-04948, BTL Industries, Inc. v. Glownar Aesthetics LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 16, 2022, 7:07 AM