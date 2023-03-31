New Suit - Patent

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of BTL Industries Inc. The complaint, which asserts a family of patents related to a device for toning muscles using time-varying magnetic fields, targets Advanced Regenerative Medicine, doing business as Juvawave, and James Vaughn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00359, BTL Industries, Inc. v. Advanced Regenerative Medicine LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 10:09 AM

BTL Industries, Inc.

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

Advanced Regenerative Medicine LLC

Advanced Regenerative Medicine USA LLC

James Vaughn

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims