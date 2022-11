New Suit - Patent

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox filed a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of BTL Industries Inc. The suit, pertaining to four patents related to an aesthetic body-contouring device, targets 1800 Drs. Diet LLC, Dr. Devs Plastic Surgery & Medspa LLC and Baldev Sandhu. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06555, BTL Industries, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 10, 2022, 1:04 PM