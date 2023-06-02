New Suit - Contract

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of BTC Media, a cryptocurrency promotion group. The suit pursues claims against the Trade Group Inc., a trade show exhibit designer that was contracted for the plaintiff’s Bitcoin 2022 conference. The complaint contends that the defendant overcharged BTC for its services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22060, Btc Media, LLC v. The Trade Group, Inc.

Cryptocurrency

June 02, 2023, 6:34 PM

