Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent wire transfer against Bank of America to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Cipriani & Werner on behalf of B.T. Redi-Mix and SEMO Equipment Co. The case is 3:22-cv-01336, B.T. Redi-Mix, Inc. et al v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 25, 2022, 6:01 PM