New Suit - Securities

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a stockholder lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court against Noble Roman's and its directors. The suit, filed on behalf of BT Brands and its CEO Gary Copperud, seeks a declaration requiring the defendants to submit corrected filings which comply with the SEC’s disclosure rules in connection with shareholder votes for an open board seat, and a declaration compelling the defendants to hold an annual meeting which includes Copperud as an election candidate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01352, Bt Brands, Inc. et al v. Noble Roman's Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 02, 2023, 6:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Bt Brands, Inc.

Gary Copperud, Ut

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

A. Scott Mobley

Douglas H. Coape-Arnold

Marcel Herbst

Noble Roman's Inc.

Paul W. Mobley

William Wildman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws