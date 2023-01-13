Who Got The Work

Palo Alto Networks, a multinational cybersecurity company, have tapped Weil, Gotshal & Manges partners Adrian C. Percer, Anish Desai and associates Priyata Patel and Tom Yu to fight a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts two patents related to monitoring network traffic for unusual or suspicious activity, was filed Nov. 28 in Delaware District Court by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Proskauer Rose on behalf of BT Americas Inc. and British Telecommunications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01538, Bt Americas, Inc. et al v. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Cybersecurity

January 13, 2023, 7:52 AM