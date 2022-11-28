New Suit - Patent

Palo Alto Networks, a multinational cybersecurity company, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts two patents related to monitoring network traffic for unusual or suspicious activity, was brought by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Proskauer Rose on behalf of BT Americas Inc. and British Telecommunications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01538, Bt Americas, Inc. et al v. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Cybersecurity

November 28, 2022, 4:14 PM