Who Got The Work

Perkins Coie partner Stefani Shanberg has entered an appearance for Twitch, the live video streaming platform for gamers, and parent company Amazon.com in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts a patent related to real-time video streaming, was filed Jan. 5 in California Northern District Court by Armstrong Teasdale and Hopkins & Carley on behalf of BSD Crown Ltd., an Israeli company formerly known as Emblaze. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:23-cv-00057, Bsd Crown, Ltd. v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 25, 2023, 6:42 AM