New Suit - Patent

Twitch, the live video streaming platform for gamers, and parent company Amazon.com were sued for patent infringement Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, which asserts a patent related to real-time video streaming, was filed by Armstrong Teasdale and Hopkins & Carley on behalf of BSD Crown Ltd., an Israeli company formerly known as Emblaze. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00057, Bsd Crown, Ltd. v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 06, 2023, 12:32 AM