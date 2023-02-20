Who Got The Work

Blake M. Biddulph and Jessica Ramirez of Ray Quinney & Nebeker have entered appearances for Ball, a Colorado-based metal packaging company serving beverage and household products, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 6 in Utah District Court by Cutt Kendell & Olson on behalf of Alexandra Bryner and Jaden Bryner. According to the suit, Jaden allegedly sustained injuries from a defective Rust-Oleum Metallic spray paint can. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart, is 2:23-cv-00013, Bryner et al v. Rust-Oleum et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 20, 2023, 6:11 AM