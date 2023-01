New Suit - Product Liability

Ball, a Colorado-based metal packaging company serving beverage and household products, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court. The court action was brought by Cutt Kendell & Olson on behalf of Alexandra Bryner and Jaden Bryner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00013, Bryner et al v. Rust-Oleum et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 06, 2023, 7:24 PM