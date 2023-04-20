Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Southern California Labor Law Group on behalf of a former phlebotomist for the defendants who contends that she was wrongfully terminated as a result of age-, disability- and race-based employment discrimination. The case is 5:23-cv-00694, Brydon v. Laboratory Corporation of America et al.

Health Care

April 20, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Juana Brydon

defendants

Laboratory Corporation of America

Cynthia Nelson

Does 1-100, Inclusive

Jasmine Duffey

Lana Doe

Letty Doe

Lindsey Williams

Whitney Humphrey

defendant counsels

Kandl Gates LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination