New Suit

Packaging company Bryce Corp. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against XL Insurance on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from the Searcy fire in Arkansas, was brought by Reed Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01814, Bryce Corp. v. XL Insurance America Inc.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 8:11 PM