King & Spalding filed a lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of Dr. Amy Bryant, a board-certified and licensed physician. The complaint, which centers on how a medical provider is to prescribe and distribute FDA-approved Mifepristone, a medical abortion drug typically used in combination with misoprostol, contends that North Carolina's broad web of abortion laws impose 'unnecessary' and 'burdensome' requirements that are preempted by the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies provisions of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00077, Bryant v. Stein et al.

January 25, 2023, 7:31 AM