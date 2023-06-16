Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Snow, Daniel Coker Horton & Bell and Horn & Payne on Friday removed a malicious prosecution lawsuit against Henley Lotterhos & Henley PLLC and State Farm to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorneys Thomas M. Flanagan Jr. and J. Walker Sturdivant on behalf of Amanda Bryant, accuses the defendants of inflicting emotional distress on the plaintiff in an underlying motor vehicle collision lawsuit by moving for entry of a default judgment which was later vacated for lack of proper service. The case is 4:23-cv-00112, Bryant v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. et al.

June 16, 2023

Amanda Bryant

J. Walker Sturdivant

Thomas M. Flanagan, Jr.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Henley, Lotterhos & Henley, PLLC

Bulter Snow

Butler Snow

