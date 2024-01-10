Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Stacey T. Bradford has entered an appearance for Hoar Construction and Metroplex LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 11 in Alabama Northern District Court by Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher & Goldfarb on behalf of a building maintenance worker who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting a co-workers confiscation of equipment to upper management. The suit also pursues age and race discrimination claims and contends that the plaintiff was not afforded accommodations for two separate hernia incidents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala, is 2:23-cv-01678, Bryant v. Metroplex, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 10, 2024, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Ronald Bryant

Plaintiffs

Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher Goldfarb

defendants

Hoar Construction, LLC

Metroplex, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination