New Suit - Contract

Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls CODE, filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court accusing certain board members of conspiring to take over the nonprofit organization. The case, brought by Bonner & Bonner, accuses the defendants of transferring access to the organization's bank accounts away from Bryant without consent, undermining the establishment of a $20 million endowment and using employee resignations as a pretense for Bryant's removal. Bryant asserts that these adverse actions were taken in retaliation for her raising concerns about board member Heather Hiles' attempts to arrange a partnership with third-party online learning company Udemy. The suit also targets Wells Fargo and certain top executives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04643, Bryant v. Hiles et al.