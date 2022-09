New Suit - Product Liability

Biotech company Exactech and investment firm TPG Capital were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Kelley | Uustal on behalf of Richard M. Bryant, who allegedly suffered injuries from a faulty Optetrak device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00224, Bryant v. Exactech Inc et al.