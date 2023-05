New Suit - Consumer

Bank of America was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was brought pro se by Shelly Bryant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02534, Bryant v. Bank Of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 09, 2023, 4:47 PM

