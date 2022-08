Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Prime Now LLC d/b/a Amazon Prime to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Malamut & Associates on behalf of Sylvia Bryant-Quattara, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after being placed on light duty work restriction after suffering a workplace injury. The case is 2:22-cv-03467, Bryant-Quattara v. Prime Now LLC D/B/A Amazon Prime.

Pennsylvania

August 30, 2022, 4:58 AM