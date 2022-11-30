New Suit - ERISA Class Action

Walgreens was hit with an ERISA class action on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court in connection with COBRA health coverage. The suit, brought by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa, alleges that Walgreens provides employees with multiple, incomplete notices regarding COBRA coverage instead of a single, comprehensive notice. According to the complaint, Walgreens' deficient notices are designed to deter employees from electing COBRA coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02732, Bryant et al. v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 30, 2022, 6:08 PM