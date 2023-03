Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United States Liability Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, concerning underlying claims of assault and battery, was filed by Bradford Pelton P.C. on behalf of Traci Bryan as assignee of Peak Tavern. The case is 1:23-cv-00612, Bryan v. United States Liability Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 5:07 PM