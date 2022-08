Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carr Allison removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Tractor Supply, a retail chain for farmers, to Florida Middle District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Bryon Bryan. The case is 3:22-cv-00879, Bryan v. Tractor Supply Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 12, 2022, 2:46 PM