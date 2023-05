New Suit

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman filed a lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Bryan East Campus. The complaint, over Medicare reimbursement, pursues claims against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01278, Bryan East Campus v. Becerra.

May 05, 2023, 10:50 AM

Bryan East Campus

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman

Xavier C Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement