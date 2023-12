News From Law.com International

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner's U.K. partnership suffered a 63% fall in profit in 2022, according to recently-filed accounts. The drop, which the transatlantic firm attributed to its withdrawal from Russia, meant profit after tax for its operation in the U.K. as well as its branches and subsidiaries in Continental Europe, Asia, and the Middle East hit £29.02 million, down from £78.07 million the previous year.

December 13, 2023, 4:45 AM

