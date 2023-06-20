Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Poaches Dentons Global IP Founde...

News From Law.com

A group of 15 lawyers and patent professionals has decamped from Dentons to join Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in Washington D.C. and Atlanta, the latter firm announced Tuesday morning.Among the seven partners joining BCLP are Song Jung, who founded and led Dentons' global IP and technology group and was a member of the firm's global board, and Jeffrey Haidet, the former Dentons US chair. Jung is BCLP's new global chair of patents and will lead his team out of the Washington D.C. office while Haidet, a corporate partner, will practice in Atlanta.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 20, 2023, 9:15 AM

nature of claim: /