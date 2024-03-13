Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Offsetting Interest Rate-Challe...

News From Law.com

Looking back at 2023, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner global CEO Steve Baumer said he was happy with the firm's "balanced performance," with countercyclical practices handedly offsetting slow demand in "interest rate-challenged" practices such as real estate and financial transactions that remain hamstrung by high interest rates.The global law firm posted a 0.6% decline in revenue last year at $840 million and a 0.1% decline in RPL as headcount held roughly flat at 1,185 (full-time equivalent) attorneys. A 5.7% decline in equity partners, which Baumer attributed to normal attrition, helped push PEP into the black with a 0.8% gain to $950,000.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 13, 2024, 3:52 PM

