Bryan Cave Cuts 47 Staff Globally, Citing Excess Capacity in...

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has laid off 47 employees in business services roles across its global footprint, the law firm announced Thursday morning, including 34 U.S. employees in 17 offices. Two U.K. employees and 11 employees across Europe, the Middle East and Asia were also cut. In a statement, Bryan Cave said the cuts were focused on secretarial and administrative roles that came to signify excess capacity after the firm conducted a "comprehensive review of support ratios." No lawyers were impacted in the cuts.

May 25, 2023, 9:30 AM

