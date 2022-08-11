Who Got The Work

Andrew W. McLaughlin and Janet Goldberg McEnery of Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson have entered appearances for Trulieve Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case, filed June 27 in Florida Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Matthew Birk on behalf of Peter Brutus, accuses defendant of failing to pay Birk for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, is 1:22-cv-00143, Brutus v. Trulieve Inc.

Florida

August 11, 2022, 8:05 AM