Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Raytheon Technologies to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of religion and disability, was filed by LaFevers Law on behalf of a former employee. The case is 8:23-cv-01727, Brutsman v. Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Aerospace & Defense

August 03, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Brutsman

defendants

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation