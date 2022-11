Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Belin McCormick P.C. on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Tyson Foods to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Hedberg & Boulton and attorney Marlon Mormann on behalf of Cody Brustkern, who alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 6:22-cv-02070, Brustkern v. Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc.