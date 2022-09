Removed To Federal Court

Federated Mutual Insurance removed a complaint for declaratory judgment to Illinois Northern District Court on Friday. The complaint, involving commercial property damage claims stemming from an ice storm, was filed by ML Le Fevour & Associates on behalf of Brust Funeral Home. The case is 1:22-cv-05360, Brust Funeral Home, Ltd. v. Federated Mutual Insurance Company.

