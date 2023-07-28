Who Got The Work

Krieg DeVault partner Amy J. Adolay and associate Virginia A. Talley have stepped in as defense counsel to Franciscan Health Indianapolis in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed June 12 in Indiana Southern District Court by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf of a former nurse who contends that she was terminated for requesting a religious exemption to the defendant’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon, is 1:23-cv-01012, Brunsman v. Franciscan Alliance, Inc.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Brunsman

Plaintiffs

John H. Haskin & Associates

John H. Haskin & Associates, LLC

defendants

Franciscan Alliance, Inc.

defendant counsels

Krieg DeVault

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination